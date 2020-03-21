HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $1.04 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $46.15 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00016518 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, TOPBTC, Bithumb and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.02785029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00194335 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,549,657 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Allcoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinnest, EXX, Huobi, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

