Hyperion (HYN) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Hyperion has a total market cap of $22.24 million and $1.73 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.02643641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.