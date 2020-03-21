I/O Coin Trading 22.9% Higher This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $790,397.37 and $1,164.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.01164871 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00045897 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,052,441 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

