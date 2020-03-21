IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of IAA worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

