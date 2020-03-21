ICON (ICX) Price Up 5.9% This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, ICON has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, Gate.io and Bitbns. ICON has a total market cap of $107.76 million and $18.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.02654079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193205 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,268,001 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OOOBTC, Allbit, Rfinex, Hotbit, ABCC, IDEX, OKEx, CoinTiger, Upbit, HitBTC, Huobi, DragonEX, Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

