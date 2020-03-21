IDEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $150.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02769558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194494 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,241,472 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.