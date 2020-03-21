IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of IDEX worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.70.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $6.88 on Friday, hitting $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

