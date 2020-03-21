IDEX (IDEX) Hits One Day Volume of $706.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. IDEX has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $706.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.02690221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00191217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX's launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,241,472 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. IDEX's official website is idex.market. IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

