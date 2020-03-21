IDEX Membership (IDXM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $177.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $70.58 or 0.01143540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $141,151.14 and approximately $177.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.92 or 0.04357279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038219 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011943 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003768 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

