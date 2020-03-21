IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $419,790.31 and $3,953.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TRX Market, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and ABCC. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.02674745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00194980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IGG is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and TRX Market. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.