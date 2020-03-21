Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Ignis has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Vebitcoin, STEX and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02678848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00191169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00040654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Indodax, Coinbit, Upbit, STEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

