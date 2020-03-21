Ignis Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and $1.27 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit, STEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Ignis has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02769558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194494 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, STEX, Upbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

