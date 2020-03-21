Ignition (IC) Trading Up 115.1% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ignition has a market cap of $87,969.32 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 115.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034445 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,282.49 or 1.00953487 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066380 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000788 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,286,514 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,341 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

