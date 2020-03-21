ILCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104,864.00 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, C-CEX, CoinExchange and IDAX. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.49 million and approximately $104,864.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007241 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005398 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, IDAX, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

