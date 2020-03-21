ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Cap of $760,986.46

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $760,986.46 and approximately $540,259.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004617 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001417 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 19,168,091 coins and its circulating supply is 18,168,093 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

