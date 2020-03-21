ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0412 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $748,466.80 and approximately $675,340.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004796 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001453 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

