ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.31 Million

Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $14.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.36 million to $15.50 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $8.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $62.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.55 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $67.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

In other news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,504 shares of company stock worth $441,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in ImmunoGen by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $437.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.48.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

