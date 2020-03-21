Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,124 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Incyte worth $26,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

