Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $25,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,588. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.