Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030,407 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Infosys worth $215,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.