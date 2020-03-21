Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NGVT opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane H. Gulyas acquired 1,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

