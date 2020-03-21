Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $99,919.97 and $2,539.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,099,737 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

