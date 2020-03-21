INLOCK (ILK) Price Up 30% Over Last 7 Days

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. INLOCK has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $18,609.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INLOCK has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.05 or 0.04369593 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00070428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038407 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015895 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011790 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003737 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,801,426 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.