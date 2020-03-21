INMAX (INX) Achieves Market Cap of $50,287.34

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market capitalization of $50,287.34 and approximately $18,015.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.02690221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00191217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

