Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 320.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.52% of Inovalon worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 893,475 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $2,059,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inovalon news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INOV opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 347.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

