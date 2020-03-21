InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $91,346.60 and $4.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.01142619 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00049626 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000621 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,304,804 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

