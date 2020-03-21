Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report sales of $37.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $46.50 million. Insmed posted sales of $21.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $192.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.42 million to $221.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.17 million, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $455.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

INSM stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 659,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,766,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,617,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 340,472 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

