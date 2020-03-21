Insolar Price Reaches $1.03 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Insolar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00016614 BTC on exchanges including OKex, Cobinhood, Mercatox and Kucoin. Insolar has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and $1.37 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.02670528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00192969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKex, Liqui, Radar Relay, Binance, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Bithumb, Cobinhood and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

