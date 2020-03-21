Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Reduced by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.10% of Insulet worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

