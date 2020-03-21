INT Chain Trading Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx and Allcoin. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $4.23 million and $2.68 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.04367801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038493 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016181 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011983 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003771 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.