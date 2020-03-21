InterOcean Capital LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

InterOcean Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,099 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 292,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 355,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 351,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

