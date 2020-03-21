Interzone Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,192.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.02148789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.03524856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00621514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00662405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00081004 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00548863 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

