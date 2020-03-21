Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $11.78 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

