Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of IVZ opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

