Investors Purchase High Volume of GenMark Diagnostics Call Options (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,741 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 780% compared to the average daily volume of 766 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $36,863.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 326,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $5.36 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $216.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

