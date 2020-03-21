ION Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $419.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. ION has a market cap of $275,240.56 and approximately $419.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, ION has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005955 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,407,298 coins and its circulating supply is 12,507,298 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.