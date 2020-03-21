IONChain Market Cap Hits $3.56 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, IONChain has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $337,431.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.02735768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195431 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

