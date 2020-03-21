IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. IOST has a market cap of $41.13 million and approximately $70.53 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Upbit, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.36 or 0.04355227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038528 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011942 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003812 BTC.

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, ABCC, CoinBene, Kyber Network, IDAX, Bitkub, WazirX, DDEX, Koinex, Kucoin, Hotbit, BitMax, BitMart, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinZest, Bitrue, Cobinhood, Coineal, IDEX, DragonEX, Upbit, Bithumb, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Huobi, Binance and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

