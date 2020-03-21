IoT Chain Market Cap Hits $5.73 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bithumb, Huobi and OKEx. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.02718557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00195109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016283 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bibox, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.