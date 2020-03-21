IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $403.30 million and $16.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, OKEx and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.02654079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193205 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054450 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Coinone, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Gate.io, FCoin, Exrates, Bitfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

