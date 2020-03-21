IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Tops $10.82 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $1.76 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.45 or 0.04292613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00069926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012043 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003771 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Bilaxy, Binance, Kucoin, Bgogo, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

