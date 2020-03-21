IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.93 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.02663313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00193507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,671,915 coins and its circulating supply is 625,324,106 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

