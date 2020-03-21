iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post $221.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.73 million and the highest is $245.43 million. iRobot posted sales of $237.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on iRobot from to in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $23,824,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $961.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

