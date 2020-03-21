Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 269.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 268,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

