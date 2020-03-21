Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,597 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.38 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

