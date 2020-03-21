iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $275,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $230.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $228.78 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

