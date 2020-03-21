iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

IVV traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.16. 12,613,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,126,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $228.78 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

