iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Purchased by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 19.7% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owned 2.17% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $52.92 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85.

