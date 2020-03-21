iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.81% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $49,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 9,943,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

