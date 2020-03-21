iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

IWN traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

